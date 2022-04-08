Barter trade allowed

ISLAMABAD: Government has allowed import and export under barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan for a first to strengthen trade with regional countries, ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Commerce ministry issued two statutory regulatory orders (SROs), officially allowing barter trade with the regional countries.

“Barter trade has tremendous importance to increase regional trade to overcome foreign exchange and other challenges,” the ministry said.

The SROs have amended relevant parts of Import Policy Order 2020 and Export Policy Order 2020 to launch barter trade under arrangements finalised by the ministry of Commerce, it said.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Pakistan Ambassador to Iran, termed the decision that a welcoming development, saying it was was being pursued by the embassy in conjunction with the ministry and other related ministries and institutions. “It will provide a boost in our exports to Iran, especially of rice.”

Qureshi urged private sector to step forward and take advantage of the given opportunity.

He stated that the embassy would stand ready to provide all possible assistance to the private sector in this regard. “The embassy looks forward to hosting different chambers, especially Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) in Tehran to give further impetus to our exports to Iran.”

“We welcome the step and consider it an important and constructive stride in the right direction,” Iran ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said.

He hoped that the appropriate mechanism of barter trade would be prepared and finalised by the relevant authorities of the two countries soon.