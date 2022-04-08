PSO rejects supply halt reports

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Thursday dispelled reports of stopping oil to Independent Power Plants (IPPs) and Railways, saying it was continuously supplying furnace oil to all of its contractual customers as per supply plan.

The state-owned oil company came up with the clarification after Miftah Ismail, leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and former finance minister, had tweeted some media reports claiming PSO had stopped supplies to IPPs.

Sharing the news, Ismail had feared of a severe loadshedding from next week. He had also termed the former government of PTI responsible for the situation.

In response, Hammad Azhar, former federal minister for Energy, rejected Miftah’s claims, saying the company was supplying oil as per commitment to the IPPs.

PSO managing director Syed Taha also confirmed to The News that they hadn’t stopped supplies to IPPs and Railways.

In a statement regarding stopping furnace oil and high-speed diesel (HSD) supplies, PSO said it was continuously supplying furnace oil to all its contractual customers as per the supply plan. “In addition to contractual customers, PSO is also obliging and supplying furnace oil to non-contractual customers to enable smooth power generation.”

The company statement reiterated that despite financial constraints and mounting receivables, it was ensuring uninterrupted supply of fuel to all its stakeholders.