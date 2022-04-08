Gold hits fresh high

KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs1,500 per tola in the local market on Thursday to another all-time high, pushed by devaluation of the rupee, jewelers said.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs134,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,286 to Rs115,141.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,927 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola, as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.