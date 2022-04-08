Stark reality

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is not in good shape and the political unrest has played havoc on all economic fronts. A look at the statistics available at the central bank’s site would explain it all.

Our total debt and liabilities stand at Rs51,724.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 posting an increase of 15.5 percent from the previous quarter. Government’s domestic debt stood at Rs26,746.9 million, public sector enterprises debt totalled Rs1,503.8 million.

Total external debt was recorded at Rs21,004 million, of which the government debt was Rs14,810 million, non-government external debt was Rs4,222.9 million, country’s debt to the IMF stood at Rs11,885.4 million, and the intercompany external debt

from direct investors abroad was Rs782.27 million.

Repatriation profits of foreign investors have increased from $1.05 billion in July-Feb 2020-21 to $1.14 billion during the corresponding period of this fiscal year. Pakistan received foreign direct investment of $1.788 billion in the first eight months of this fiscal; however, during the same period FDI worth$531 million was pulled out of the country.

The net FDI was $1.25 billion. During the same period foreign portfolio investment of $590.3 million was received additionally. The FPI is a fluid investment the investor takes out after making profit.

If we deduct the repatriation of $1.05 billion by the foreign investors from the FDI of $1.25 billion, then the net FDI comes to $20 million only. This means that we need FDI of over $1 billion per quarter to even out the repatriation of profits by foreign investors

We are not generating enough revenues to finance our expenses. The increase in revenues is not in line with increase in expenses.

The increase in exports falls too short to finance our imports. In fact, the $30 billion yearly remittances are totally consumed to finance our imports.

Still the current account deficit continues to shoot up. Political pressures have forced the regime to freeze the petroleum products rates.

It has increased the subsidies in different forms. The institutions are weak and lack the capacity and will to distribute subsidies transparently. The bureaucracy has remained confused and afraid to perform rationally. The ongoing political strife has made it more dysfunctional.

High inflation and price hikes are the major issues confronting the common man. The issues are not on the priority of rulers and the bureaucracy.

With the decline in rupee value, we are rapidly increasing our debt servicing without even taking any loan. A decline of one rupee in our currency against the dollar increases our debt liability of local currency by Rs130 billion.

In the last one month alone we have added Rs980 billion in our debt profile. We are taking a similar amount each month from various sources as a loan to run the government.

This rot must be stopped. The politicians must agree on a minimum economic agenda to save the country from disaster.

Prudent reforms that reduce inequality and target all tax evaders are the need of the hour. The government expenses must be cut by 20 percent.

Perks and benefits of the president, prime minister, chief ministers and ministers should be slashed by 50 percent. With the global economy opening, we would lose more foreign exchange on travel. Official tours should be curtailed to minimum and an entourage must not include more than four persons.