Stocks wobble as currency crisis worsens

Stocks suffered more losses on Thursday as economic concerns deepened after rupee crashed to new life-lows amid ongoing constitutional crisis that remains far from over, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shed 324.27 points or 0.74 percent to close at 43,789.83 points.

Neelam Naz, an analyst at JS Research, said stocks took off right from the outset to hit an intraday high of 44,350 but eventually gave in to selling pressure.

“Investors then went on a selling spree amid uncertainty around the pending Supreme Court verdict regarding the legitimacy of deputy speaker's decision,” she said.

On the other hand, the dollar climbed above Rs188, making the sentiments even soggier.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious and wait for major dips to avail any downside as a buying opportunity in value stocks,” Naz added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell sharply lower on concerns over political and rupee crisis.

Falling global crude oil prices and investor concerns over rising government bond yields amid higher inflation weighed on stocks, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also lost 133.19 points or 0.79 percent to 16,708.08 points compared with 16,841.27 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares, however, increased by 33 million to 141.01 million from 108.41 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs4.980 billion from Rs4.270 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.380 trillion from Rs7.420 trillion. Out of 308 active companies, 93 rose, 193 in red while 22 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, at Topline Securities, said investors opted to remain on the sidelines as all eyes were now set on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the National Assembly speaker’s ruling against the vote of no confidence.

Banks, cement and power sector’s stocks dragged the index down by 128 points with main laggards being UBL, HUBC, MEBL, and LUCK.

On the flip side, SYS, DAWH & FATIMA together added 33 points.

Unilever Foods XD jumped Rs1,000 to Rs25,500 per share to become the best gainer of the day, while Shield Corp climbed Rs17.92 to Rs307.90 per share to become the second top performer.

Sanofi-Aventis took the biggest hit by losing Rs67.89 to end at Rs871.11 per share, followed by Gatron Industries that fell Rs39.37 to Rs485.63 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market note said another volatile day was observed at the PSX, where the benchmark index opened with a positive gap but could not sustain momentum amid ongoing political unrest, rising treasury bills’ yields, and falling rupee.

Later in the day State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a bid to limit current account deficit and stem dollar inflows bumped up the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent in an emergency meeting, while dropping clues of another early huddle, if necessary.

“The central bank is prepared to meet earlier than the next scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting in late April, if necessary, to take any needed timely and calibrated action to safeguard external and price stability,” it said in its statement.

The central bank further said since the last monetary policy meeting, the outlook for inflation had deteriorated and risks to external stability risen.

Ghani Global Holdings was the most traded stock with 11.14 million shares, while Pak Elektron was right behind it with 9.24 million shares.

Stocks that made major contributions to trade volume included K-Electric Ltd, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Glass, WorldCall Telecom, TPL Properties, International Steel Ltd, Cnergyico PK, and Engro Polymer.