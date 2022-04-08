6-month KIBOR reaches 2-year high

KARACHI: The six-month Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), a benchmark lending rate, hit a two-year high on Thursday, a brokerage house reported.

“The 6-month KIBOR is at a 2-year high of 13.19 percent as such rates were last seen in March 2020, '' Topline Securities said in a research note.

The 6-month KIBOR is also up 200 basis points since March 8, when the no confidence motion was moved in the National Assembly by the opposition parties, it said.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities said after the sudden increase in T-Bill yields on Wednesday, KIBOR is also rising. “Signaling to the government that fiscal deficit is rising fast which means more and aggressive borrowing by the government,” he added.

Pakistan bond market and currency markets have come under severe pressure amid rising political uncertainty in the country.

Economic and political uncertainty have risen considerably since Imran Khan, currently the interim Prime Minister dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on April 3, 2022 after the Speaker of the session did not allow no confidence motion against the PM, according to the report. Political noise increased further when the Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly, was not allowed to conduct voting of Punjab chief minister.

The 3-year and 5-year bonds are also at almost 2.5-years high of 12.7 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively. Since March 8, 2022, yields are up around 130bps, the report noted.

Pakistan Eurobond yields have also risen with yields on bonds maturing in 2024, up 17.3 percent versus 5 percent in December 2021 amid rising default risk.

Similarly, the 2025 bond is also up from 5.72 percent in December 2021 to 15.99 percent.

The report believes clarity on the political situation and relations with the International Monetary Fund would remain the key to Pakistan economic, currency and bond market outlook.

Adjustments in policy rates and petrol price hike (reduction in subsidies) would also remain key going ahead.