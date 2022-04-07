Alleged rigging: ECP summons DRO, PMLN winning candidate

MANSEHRA: Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the district returning officer and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tehsil chairman-elect Sheikh Shafi to appear on April 12 for allegedly changing the results of the local government elections.

Kamal Saleem Swati, the PTI’s losing candidate, told reporters here on Wednesday that a panel of lawyers moved his writ petition in the ECP, seeking annulment of the notification of PMLN tehsil chairman-elect Sheik Shafi’s win as he rigged elections widely.

“The voter turnout of the second phase of the local government elections held for the tehsil chairman Mansehra in urban parts on March 31 remained 47 percent but because of the poll rigging, it jumped to 100 percent in some remote polling stations of the tehsil,” Swati said.

He added that the ECP, after the preliminary proceedings, summoned the DRO and Shafi to appear before it.

“We have solid evidence that elections were rigged and results were changed overnight and would produce them before the commission,” Swati said.

Meanwhile, Qaumi Watan Party’s losing candidate of tehsil chairman Oghi Shahzad Haider also announced to challenge the results of his tehsil in the ECP.

“We have sufficient evidence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tehsil chairman-elect Nawabzada Hassam, who won the election through fraud and rigging,” he said.

Haider alleged that the incumbent assistant commissioner had been appointed to influence the local government elections in the Oghi tehsil as the previous one (AC) had been transferred without any solid reasons.