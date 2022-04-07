686 positions of cops approved for patrolling, investigation

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has approved creation of 242 positions for the Ababeel Squad and City Patrol Force while 444 posts have been approved to strengthen the investigation wing of the capital city police.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had sought the creation of the positions to improve policing in the provincial capital that has been on the hit list of terrorists and criminals of late.

According to the officials, the police force had demanded the creation of 454 positions for the City Patrol and Ababeel Squad for effective patrolling in the capital city.

An official said the government approved creation of 39 positions of the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 800 slots of constables in the City Patrol. Besides, 103 positions of constables were approved for the Ababeel, a new squad of bikers launched to go after the street criminals.

The official said the total cost of the new positions will be Rs101.79 million.

Separately, the government has approved creation of 444 posts in the investigation wing of the capital city police. These will include two positions of superintendent of police (SPs), 27 of inspectors, 40 sub-inspectors, 78 ASIs, 85 head constables, 135 constables, 44 drivers and other ministerial and support staff. This will cost the exchequer Rs203.49 million. The decision was taken after approval in a meeting chaired by finance minister Taimur Jhagra on March 21.

The credit for demanding creation of more slots goes to the former capital city police officer Abbas Ahsan and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari who wrote to the government for increasing the strength and resources to meet the law and order challenges in the city.

About 995 positions were sought for the investigation wing, 221 for the City Patrol and 233 for the Ababeel.

The capital city police has been short of manpower, vehicles, bulletproof jackets, gadgets and other resources for a long.

The force had to launch the Ababeel Squad to strengthen the police force and to ensure more visibility of police in streets. The squad was provided bikes and manpower arranged on a temporary basis from other wings of the force. People from all over the province have settled down in Peshawar.

Many people from other districts have moved to Peshawar due to terrorist incidents and threats to their families.

Though the population of the district has increased significantly in the last two decades, the resources as well as strength of police and other departments hardly increased, making it difficult to deal with the rising crimes and law and order.