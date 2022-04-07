KASA gets new office-bearers

KOHAT: Dr Farmanullah and Syed Akif Shah were elected as president and general secretary, respectively, of the Kohat University of Science and Technology Academic Staff Association (KASA) here on Wednesday.
Dr. Ihtishamullah and Dr. Bibi were elected as vice-presidents for male and female, respectively. The other members of the association include Dr. Fawad Ali joint secretary, Abdul Majid finance secretary, R&D secretary Dr. Shafiullah Khan, culture and social secretary Dr. Syed Azaz Ali Shah, Information secretary Dr. Zeeshan Iqbal and sports secretary Saqib Waheed Paracha. Professor DrWali Mashwani, Dr. Saeed Ahmad, Dr. Bahar Ullah Khattak, Professor DrIjaz Ahmad and Dr Hammad Hassan and DrHumera Manzoor were elected as members of the executive council.
