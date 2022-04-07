Child killed, 7 injured in Mohmand gas cylinder blast

GHALLANAI: A child was killed and seven others, including four women and three children, sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in the Krappa Dhand area in Pandayalai tehsil in lower Mohmand district on Wednesday.

The local residents said that women members of the family of one Ibrahim were busy preparing iftar in Krappa Dhand area in Pandayalai tehsil.

They said that the room of the house caved in when all of a sudden the gas cylinder exploded, burying several members of the family alive under the debris.

Sikandar, 7, sustained serious burn injuries and died on the spot while four children named Hamid, 2, Ziaullah, 7 and Abdur Raziq 15 sustained injuries.

Four women, including two young daughters of Ibrahim and wife of Sadiq, 25, and mother of Sadiq Umar, 45, sustained serious burn injuries.

The personnel of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the Burn Unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar owing to their precarious condition.