10 land grabbers held

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested 10 notorious land grabbers and took control of the illegally occupied land from their possession.

“Our crackdown against outlaws is well underway and we have arrested 10 more members of the land mafia and land retrieved from their possession is handed over to the legal owners,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that nine other outlaws who deprived dozens of people of their hard-earned money fraudulently were also arrested and produced in the court of law. “We have also recovered cash, vehicles and herds stolen in recent weeks across the district and handed them over to their owners,” he added.