 
close
Thursday April 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Economic crisis

April 07, 2022

Once the country’s political situation is dealt with, the authorities concerned should work together to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. There is an urgent need to form an economic team of financial experts who can take the country out of this severe economic crisis.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

Comments