 
close
Thursday April 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Inflation in Ramazan

April 07, 2022

With the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan, shopkeepers and fruit sellers have increased the prices of essential items by a high percentage. People are left with no option but to buy these items at high prices. This is unfair.

The authorities concerned need to come up with a mechanism to monitor the prices of essential commodities. Profiteers shouldn’t be given a free pass to make money.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

Comments