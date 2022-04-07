Dangerous trend

Pakistan has once again been pushed into a constitutional crisis by the PTI government as the president has approved the dissolution of the National Assembly. It is apparent that the PTI is wallowing in despair. It has levelled serious allegations against the opposition without any sufficient evidence. Many legal experts are of the view that after the submission of a no-confidence motion, a sitting PM cannot dissolve the assemblies. There are a few questions that the PTI must answer. After the opposition submitted the motion, Imran Khan said that he wanted the PDM to do so, so that he could prove that he was the most popular leader in the country. Why did he change his stance and start claiming that this motion was part of an international conspiracy against him and his government? He also said that he would face the opposition till the end, but then he didn’t even attend the April 3 NA session.

Those who are accusing the opposition of being part of some conspiracy are responsible for providing evidence. No one is above the law, and all leaders – regardless of how popular they are – must realize that the country cannot be run on their whims and wishes.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock