The Sunday (April 3) proceedings and the unexpected move by the PTI have surprised the entire nation. With the dissolution of the assemblies, we have now become the residents of a paralyzed country. We are not sure if our political parties have the ability to take the country out of these crises.

The country is heading towards ‘an economic collapse’, and our rulers must know that after an economic collapse, no country can avert the inevitable security collapse. If our rulers continue to behave irrationally, this paralysis is likely to jeopardize our relations with other countries. It is time our politicians did something for the people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad