Changing parties

Changing party affiliation is a common phenomenon in our country. Seasoned politicians quickly understand which way the wind is blowing, and they switch parties to remain in power. By doing so, they ignore their political ideologies. Since the 1980s, these party-switchers have been part of various governments. Many PPP and PML-N stalwarts were part of the Musharraf-led military government. Later, they joined their respective parties for their political survival. In the 2018 general elections, a majority of ‘electables’ joined the Imran Khan-led PTI, and now these politicians have left him in the lurch.

This politics of changing party affiliation is against the very spirit of democracy and distorts the political image of a country.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat