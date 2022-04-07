Best drivers given prizes by Motorway Police

Islamabad : Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani visited the Public Service Vehicles Management Centre at Motorway (M-2) North Toll Plaza, says a press release.

DIG Motorway (M-2) North, DIG Operations, Sector Commander and other senior officers also accompanied Inspector General Inam Ghani. On the occasion, IG Inam Ghani distributed prizes to the secure and best drivers on motorways who did not violate any traffic rules while driving 30,000 to 40,000 kms and made full observance of traffic rules their motto.

On this occasion, IG Inam Ghani said that information technology has a profound role to play in modernizing the Motorway Police. He siad through this system we will further improve our performance by connecting with NADRA for arrest of notorious criminals and driving license, vehicle registration, vehicle fitness, and taking advantage of modern technology.

The scope of information technology is being expanded to make highways safer and for the convenience of the people.