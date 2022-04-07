Profiteering triggers price hike by 30 to 40pc in twin cities

Islamabad : Owing to profiting and a gap in supply and demand during the holy month of Ramazan, the prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables have witnessed a sharp hike of 30 to 40 per cent in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A market survey conducted by this agency here on Wednesday showed that prices of various food items including ghee and cooking oil, basin, dates, pulses, and white gram rose by 15 to 20 per cent with the advent of the holy month.

The price of poultry chickens has increased by 40 percent while the prices of fruits and vegetables and has increased the most.

The current price of high-quality apples has gone up to Rs300 and that of secondary quality up to Rs200 per kg compared to their sale at Rs200 and Rs120 per kg respectively.

Similarly, the price of guava has gone up from Rs120 to Rs200 per kg and watermelon to Rs100 per kg.

Likewise, the price of bananas has also went up to Rs200 per dozen compared to its sale at Rs100 and Rs120 as per the quality.

Similarly, prices of strawberries, citrus, melons, and other fruits also increased by 30 to 40 per cent.

According to the survey, prices of essential commodities including ghee and cooking oil, pulses, basin, and white gram increased by 15 to 20 percent. Edible oil and ghee and imported cooking oil increased by 20 to 25 per cent.

Poultry prices increased from Rs170 to Rs280 per kg in different markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

When the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) was contacted in this regard, they said that soybeans and other seeds are being imported from foreign countries for making poultry feed and that was the reason for the price hike. In addition, market forces play a role in maintaining poultry prices.

Meanwhile, when buyers were asked in the local markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, they said that with the advent of Ramadan, the items have become more expensive.