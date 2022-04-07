Rule of Law: Only way forward

Islamabad : ‘Rule of Law’ is a principle of governance in which all persons, institutions, and entities, public and private, including the state itself, are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced, and independently adjudicated, and which are consistent with international human rights norms and standards.

It is the only way forward to achieving the national objectives. It requires, as well, measures to ensure adherence to the principles of supremacy of law, equality before the law, accountability to the law, fairness in the application of the law, separation of powers, participation in decision-making, legal certainty, avoidance of arbitrariness, and procedural and legal transparency.

Specifically, the State organs -- according to their oaths -- are bound to follow the customs and height as well as magnitude and spirit of ‘Rule of Law’ to optimistically drive the system in the right direction. The state and the government have no impunity to uphold the governing powers by sullying the Rule of Law and by bringing shame on the Constitution of Pakistan. But the history of this country has observed most of the time, how the state organs facilitate the politicians and political governments to use unconstitutional ways of impunity to glue with the government. History observed that the head of the state proved himself as a committed worker of the ruling political party through his unconstitutional conduct at the decisive moment, a constitutional and legal expert, Rizwan Abbasi, expressing his viewpoint, said when contacted by this correspondent.

“We urgently need to reform our Criminal Justice System (police, prosecution, judiciary and correction services) by catering for all above-mentioned principles”, analyses a top police officer who acquired wide-reaching acquaintance about the development of police and relative institutions counting Police Reforms and Criminal Justice System.

The government needs to form a Criminal Justice System (CJS) Reform Committee but preferred a long-lasting way to approach the destination. The government, however, should seek assistance from CJS experts, prominent representatives from civil society to think up a lucid and coherent CJS tactical arrangement; get the ownership and buy-in of all the stakeholders through wider consultations; have the CJS strategic plan approved by the parliament – article 142/143 of the constitution – along with its execution plan with clear objectives, activities, timelines, responsibilities and financial implications, have a vigorous watching and assessment system in place to implement it in letter and spirit,” the expert said.

“The persuading Rule of Law for Peaceful, Justice and inclusive civilizations in Pakistan, the project supports both supply and demand sides of the rule of law by strengthening justice institutions and citizen rights, and by deepening the ongoing efforts to secure peace and stability in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Peace and Justice have recently expanded its geographical outreach to the other parts of Pakistan,” the expert of the subject, said.

Vigilantly, peace and justice also work with the informal justice system, which keeping in view the expensive and time-consuming formal justice system, is a key source of resolving minor disputes at the community level, he added.

The concept of rule of law forms a keystone of human rights and democratization activities. It, not only describes formal legal frameworks but also aims at justice based on the full acceptance of human dignity. It ties in closely with the establishment of democratic, accountable state institutions.

In recent years, a commission has paid particular attention to rule of law violations that happened in different countries of the world.

Strengthening the rule of law is a significant purpose for societies, commands, supporters, and civil society institutes worldwide. To be effectual, however, strengthening the rule of law requires lucidity about the primary structure and mannerism of the rule of law as well as a sound methodology for its evaluation and dimension.