Panahgahs give festive look at Sehar, Iftar

Islamabad : Sehar and Iftar are being offered to poor labourers and destitute at the Shelter Homes Panahgahs daily with great enthusiasm and under an environment of compassion and sharing.

More than a hundred Shelter Homes are operational across the country providing ideal food and shelter to thousands of poor and needy under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme.

The festive spirit was also witnessed at half a dozen Shelter Homes in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where poor workers, homeless and migrant labourers enjoyed nutritious food during Sehar and Iftar.

In the modest serving, traditional cuisine including snacks, fritters, and sweet beverages is a regular feature of Iftar at all the Panahgahs.

During Sehar, fresh meals along with yogurt are being served to the guests.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, the poor and needy persons were in all praise Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up such a facility where they could eat and get sleep in a dignified way.

Sibat Ullah, who was staying at Peshawar Morr Panahgah, said he thanked the Panahgahs management for ensuring proper arrangements for Sehar and Iftar.

"Before the start of Panahgahs, we were always anxious about not knowing that from where the Iftar will come, but now we have a great feeling to know that someone is preparing Sehar and Iftar for us and we know where to get it from," he remarked.