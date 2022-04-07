CDA to install 20 tubewells for improving water supply

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install around 20 new tubewells at different locations to improve the water supply in the federal capital.

The water supply directorate of the authority has completed all the processes to issue tender in the upcoming weeks whereas the work on the installation site is in full swing, said a Capital Development Authority spokesman here on Wednesday.

Talking to this agency, he said the directorate had taken inclusive steps for the convenience of the citizens, adding that some 15 tube wells were installed last year, besides fixing dysfunctional machines.

Similarly, he said to improve water supply in sectors I-8, I-9, and I-10 the tube wells were added to the water system of the Poona Faqiran area while repairing inactive machines in the F and G series underway to make it operational soon.

Likewise, the authority has overcome many issues in the water supply system like leakage of supply lines, saving over10 million gallons per day, and increasing water pressure.

Earlier, he said the capital city was receiving some 32 million gallons of water per day from Simly Dam but now only 18 million gallons of water was being used to meet the need of the city.

He said Capital Development Authority Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed had appreciated the efforts of the Directorate for uninterrupted water supply to federal capital residents.

The spokesman added that the authority had allocated sufficient funds for the maintenance of water supply lines to improve the water supply system in the federal capital.

He said Rs10 million was specified to repair lines in sectors H, I, F, and G series, while Rs5 million were set aside to fix lines of tube wells installed in Model Village including National Police Academy, Golf Course, Poona Faqiran, and Sector H of Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs1 million would be spent for the replacement of electrical equipment of various tube wells in I-Series sectors and tenders have been floated in newspapers in that regard.

Likewise, he said Rs5 million for 8-inch diameter AC line of tube wells in Sector H-8/2 and Rs3.5 million for fixing of 6-inch diameter pipeline in sector I-9 were earmarked.

A budget of Rs5 million was allocated for the replacement of 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch diameter pipelines.

In addition, around Rs5 million has been set aside for the replacement of a 3-inch diameter ac line in sector I-10/1, while Rs9 million for a 10-inch diameter ac line in sector I-10/2 and Rs 4 million for a 3-inch diameter JI Line in

Margalla Town Phase One, Two and Humak Town of Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs8.5 million has been allocated for the replacement of the 12-inch diameter PRCC line in sector I-9 and Rs4 million for the replacement of the 6-inch diameter line in sector H-8 /4.

The authority also specified Rs8 million for the replacement and improvement of the 6inch diameter pipeline in Sector I-8/4 and I-8/2, he maintained.