28,224 fined for careless driving

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 28,224 fine tickets during the last three months to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that as per the direction of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk. He also asked to adopt a decent attitude towards road users.

He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for a safe road environment in the city. He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by the ITP education wing.

He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others' safety.