Gharib Shah Union hold National Soccerto 3-3 draw

KARACHI: Gharib Shah Union made a stunning fightback to hold National Soccer to a 3-3 draw in their Group B match of the 2nd Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Floodlight Football tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium on Tuesday night.
Nouman put Gharib Shah Union ahead in the 25th minute. However, in the 44th and 45th minute Mohammad Waheed and Ubaid Khan struck, respectively, for National Soccer. Soon after the interval Ubaid Khan hit his second goal.
Gharib Shah Union then played aggressively, scoring through Mohammad Rehman and Shaharyar in the 71st ad 76th minutes to level the score.
National Soccer came in place of Lyari Fighters who withdrew a few hours before the start of the event.
