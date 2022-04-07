Mercedes and Hamilton’s struggles put to the test in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: An uncompetitive Mercedes and admission that he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” have put Lewis Hamilton’s remarkable record at the Australian Grand Prix under severe threat this weekend.

Britain’s deposed seven-time world champion is bidding to make it an incredible seven straight pole positions in Melbourne.

But Hamilton has endured a torrid start to the season with Mercedes alarmingly adrift of pace-setters Red Bull and Ferrari, unable to challenge for grid position or victory in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The once-dominant German manufacturer has had problems with porpoising — bouncing at high speed — after a radical design overhaul in the off-season to meet new technical regulations designed to promote closer racing.

“Hard some days to stay positive,” the 37-year-old Hamilton said on Instagram last week.

“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”

Hamilton, who was demoralised at the messy way his world crown slipped from his grasp last year in the final race at Abu Dhabi, described his car as “undriveable” after qualifying only 16th in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.

It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he crashed, that the Briton had failed to progress from the Q1 section of qualifying.

Things didn’t improve much during the race, ending 10th to earn a solitary point, some 1:13.948 secs adrift of winner, world champion and rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

While Hamilton managed third in the opening round at Bahrain, it was only after both Red Bull drivers — Verstappen and Sergio Perez — retired in the closing stages.

After those back-to-back races to open the season, Mercedes have had an extra week to dissect the data and work on their problems heading to Albert Park.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has no doubt Mercedes, who have claimed eight straight constructors’ championships, will fix their issues, denying their early form spelt an end to their dominant era.

“I’m fully convinced they’ll be back if they get the bouncing under control,” he told Formel1.de ahead of Melbourne.

“And Lewis Hamilton is nine points behind Verstappen so that’s nothing either. I don’t think it’s an end (of an era), but maybe it’s a fight on the same level.”