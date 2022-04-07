National circuit sees hike in satellite events

KARACHI: Pakistan squash circuit has been witnessing steep growth of low-priced international satellite events for the last three years.

It has been learnt that the pandemic forced local organisers and promoters to host satellite events just to provide local players with opportunities to earn valuable points during the absence of international competitions.

Hence, ten satellite events were organised in 2020 in Pakistan out of total twelve international events in the said year.

The trend continued in 2021 as well when five satellite events were held out of thirteen events.

And this year eight satellite events have been held so far out of twelve events.

“More satellite events have been planned after Ramadan. And this trend will continue for quite some time,” said Osama Khan, a local promoter, while talking to ‘The News’.

Osama, who organised five satellite events in 2020, added that they are planning to host two or more satellite events after Ramadan in Karachi.

“This is a good option for local players and promoters as satellite events provide low-ranked players to play competitive competitions offering ranking points,” said Osama.

It is worth adding here that Professional Squash Association (PSA), the world body, also emphasised upon hosting more and more satellite events during the pandemic.

“PSA offered discounts on hosting satellite events. This proved quite good for Pakistan’s national circuit and helped the sport grow in the local environment,” reasoned Osama.

Pakistan hosted six international events in 2014, seven in 2015, nine in 2016, four in 2017, eleven in 2018, and eight in 2019.