PBF mulls organising inter-departmental event

KARACHI: In a bid to finalise boxers for the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans to hold an inter-departmental event soon after Ramadan.

All the affiliated departments of PBF and a team of PBF will feature in the event. Although a boxing camp has already been held at Lahore to prepare boxers for the Commonwealth Games but a senior official of the PBF told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the inter-departmental event is being planned in order to scan the entire top talent before picking the final boxers for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

The PBF will field four male and one female boxer in the quadrennial event to be held later this summer. In the Lahore camp being handled by four coaches, around 22 boxers are training. In Ramadan the pugilists train in the night.

Meanwhile a PBF senior official said that they would try to send leading boxers to Tajikistan for a 40-day training ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“Several nations of Asia are ready to host us including Tajikistan and we plan to send our cream to Tajikistan in June-July for a 40-day training which will help them prepare for the Commonwealth Games,” the official said.

A senior coach,who is supervising the national camp in Lahore, told ‘The News’ that the preparation is going well. “Yes the boys are getting into a proper shape but we will need foreign training as without that it will be very difficult for our fighters to impress in Birmingham,” the coach said.

Pakistan last lifted a medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2014 when the now professional boxer Mohammad Waseem won silver in the Glasgow edition.

In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Pakistani boxers failed to impress and returned without any medal.