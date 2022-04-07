Imam jumps to career-best third in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi made big strides in the latest ICC ODI rankings, updated on Wednesday.

Left-hander Imam, who remained the top scorer of the recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, leaped to his career-best third rank from 10th.

Imam finished the home series against Australia with 298 runs at an average of 147, including two centuries.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen jumped eight places to the seventh spot.

In the Test Bowling rankings, the pacer moved one place up to the fourth rank with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.