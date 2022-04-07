Babar to rectify shortcomings in off season

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he will try to rectify his shortcomings in the off-season after giving time to his family.

Speaking to reporters after the lone T20 match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday night, Babar said that Australia played good cricket in all three formats.

Referring to the T20 match, he said that Pakistan scored fewer runs than they should have. “I made a good combination with Rizwan but we made some mistakes in the middle order,” he said.

He said that the middle order had played well in the World Cup. “Now we will try to improve the middle order,” he added.

He also said that the coaches and management of the team gave their advice and Pakistan played with their best XI. “The performance of the players fluctuates and all those who were part of the team were disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Babar has been named among the nominees for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March.

According to a press release issued by the game’s governing body, Azam is in the race for the award alongside West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite and Australia’s Pat Cummins.

“Men’s Test captains Babar Azam (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) and Pat Cummins (Australia) have all been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for March 2022 following their supreme efforts during a month which was packed with outstanding individual performances around the globe,” the ICC stated.

“Pakistan’s skipper played an integral part in his side’s batting during the recent series against Australia. Despite not ending the World Test Championship (WTC) three-match series victorious, Babar amassed 390 runs during the month in Tests, including a record-breaking 196 in the second Test to salvage a draw against the odds,” the ICC said while shedding light on Azam’s achievements.

“In addition, his efforts at the crease in the two ODI matches during the month saw Babar score 57 and 114 respectively, with the latter helping his side chase down an imposing target of 349 set by Australia. This is the second time he’s featured on the shortlist for the ICC Player of the Month award, after winning in April 2021.