No bio-secure bubble for West Indies series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to take Covid prevention measures for future matches after successful experiment at a domestic tournament.

According to a PCB official, the board will adopt the policy of no biosecure bubble from the series against West Indies.

Players and coaching staff will be free to interact with each other, and cricket will be played in a normal environment as before.

The PCB will send the proposal to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to play the series without Covid prevention measures.

Covid tests will only be conducted in case a player or a staff member has symptoms.

In the case of a positive Covid result, the individual will be isolated for five days. The same policy will be adopted in all Pakistan’s international series and domestic tournaments.

PCB did not create a bio-bubble in the recently concluded Pakistan One-day Cup. The players were personally advised to take precautionary measures. Not a single Covid case was reported during the 33 matches played in the tournament.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja congratulated Australia and Pakistan teams for producing enthralling cricket throughout the 38-day historic tour.

“The three-Test series was combative and engrossing going into the last hour of the 15th day to find a winner, while white-ball cricket confirmed the high billing and calibre of both the sides. The camaraderie and respect demonstrated by the two sides during high-pressure cricket was exemplary and a massive advertisement for our sport,” Raja said in a statement.