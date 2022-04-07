ECP breaks silence on criticism

The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday broke its silence on the criticism on it by the former ministers of ex-PTI government and other functionaries with reference to the holding of general elections, following the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The ECP spokesperson said the Election Commission was geared up to fulfil its constitutional and legal responsibilities but other institutions and personalities should also discharge their constitutional and legal duties on time and desist from needless criticism.

Referring to the statements of former ministers and other ex-government officials belonging to PTI, the ECP spokesperson emphasized that the Election Commission was fully aware of constitutional and legal responsibilities and was capable of conducting the elections accordingly and always discharge all its duties as per the Constitution. He pointed out that the National Assembly’s constituencies were reduced to 266 from 272 after the merger of ex-Fata, reducing its NA seats from 12 to six, and in such situation, delimitation was imperative prior to the conduct of elections.

Since the national census 2017 was provisional, as it could not be notified, therefore, work on delimitation could not be started. The Election Commission wrote multiple letters to the government functionaries, even the prime minister and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other related departments and, repeatedly, reminding them that delimitation was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission and it could not be started until the census was notified.



Since the national census 2017 was provisional, as it could not be notified, therefore, work on delimitation could not be started. The Election Commission wrote multiple letters to the government functionaries, even the prime minister and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other related departments and, repeatedly, reminding them that delimitation was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission and it could not be started until the census was notified.

After its efforts, the census was notified on May 06, last year and the Election Commission issued the schedule for delimitation exercise and then the government decided to carry out digital national census, therefore, the work on delimitation was halted. After that, the Election Commission wrote to the government on September 30, 2021 and January 21 this year for early completion of digital national census, so that delimitation of constituencies could be started. But the digital census could not be completed. However, the Election Commission had resolved to carry out its constitutional and legal responsibilities.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for holding general elections in the country under Article 224(2) of the Constitution. The development comes on the heels of the dissolution of the National Assembly. The Supreme Court is hearing the matter to adjudicate upon the legality of the deputy speaker's ruling and the subsequent actions and orders of the prime minister as well as the president. The letter from the President’s Secretariat to the ECP says that under Article 48(5)(A) and Article 224(2) of the Constitution, the president had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections. "In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017," it adds.

However, the Election Commission, according to a source, is not in a hurry to respond to the president’s letter and would wait for the outcome of the related ongoing proceedings in the apex court.

Needless to say, under Section 17(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to delimit territorial constituencies for elections to the National Assembly, each provincial assembly and to local governments in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Act, the Rules and the applicable local government law. And Section 17 (2) of the act reads, “The Commission shall delimit constituencies after every census officially published”.

The Election Commission official explained that the Section 21 of the Elections Act reads:

"1, For the purpose of delimiting constituencies, the Commission may receive and consider representations, hold inquiries, summon witnesses and record evidence, and shall prepare and publish in the official Gazette a preliminary report and list of constituencies specifying the areas proposed to be included in each constituency.

"2, The Commission shall invite representations in respect of the preliminary report within a period of thirty days from the date of publication. 3, A voter in a constituency may, within the period specified in sub-section (2), make a representation to the Commission in respect of the delimitation of that constituency proposed in the preliminary report. 4, The Commission shall, after hearing and considering the representations, if any, received by it, make such amendments, alterations or modifications in the preliminary list of constituencies published under sub-section (1) as it thinks fit or necessary, and shall, within a period of thirty days from the last date fixed for making representation under sub-section (2), publish in the official Gazette and on its website, the final report and list of constituencies showing the areas included in each constituency."

Moreover, the timelines provided in the law could not be compromised, as this would tantamount to compromising quality of the elections. However, despite all these stark realities, the Election Commission had already told all the four provincial election commissioners drawing their attention towards the situation arising out of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the president and that under Article 224(4); it was the constitutional obligation of the Election Commission to conduct elections within 60 days if the Assembly completes its term and 90 days in case of dissolution of the Assembly before completion of its term.