Speaker forms panel to decide on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar following opposition’s rejection of retired Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s name as caretaker prime minister decided on Wednesday to constitute an eight-member parliamentary committee on the issue.

Shehbaz Sharif in a written response to the letter by the president also termed the process started by the president for nomination of a caretaker prime minister against the law, Constitution and directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The speaker later wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to nominate four members from the Senate or the National Assembly for the parliamentary committee.

The speaker later wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to nominate four members from the Senate or the National Assembly for the parliamentary committee.



Shehbaz Sharif in his letter said: “In the circumstances, the name of Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed proposed to be appointed by Imran Khan Niazi is a blatant attempt to subvert the provisions of the Constitution and pre-empt the decision of the apex court regarding violation of Article 244 and 224A of the Constitution at this stage are subjudice and as such name of Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister is not agreed upon.”

The Supreme Court had taken a suo moto notice of the proceedings of the National Assembly on April 03 under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. He also referred to the SC order in a suo moto notice which says

“Any order passed by the President and Prime Minister shall be subject to orders of this court.” In these circumstances, the opposition leader through the letter told the president that the process started by him under Article 224A in a hurried manner is simply to defeat the process of law and Constitution without waiting for the decision in a suo moto case and petitions filed by the combined opposition and other petitions challenging rejection of the no-confidence resolution and consequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif felt that the ruling of the speaker was a blatant violation of the Constitution, not to mention the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly. The entire super-structure built thereon, all consequential notifications, including the rejection of no-confidence motion, advice of the prime minister regarding dissolution of the National Assembly and continuation of the prime minister in office are all illegal, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution says: “In case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively.

“In case of inability of the Committee to decide the matter in the aforesaid period, the names of the nominees shall be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for final decision within two days.”