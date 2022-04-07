Shikarpur police claim to kill alleged criminal

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police claimed to have killed an alleged criminal, while the parents of the deceased told that their son was innocent and was extra-judicially murdered by the police. The local police said that a gang of robbers resorted to firing at police when they were caught mugging. The police then retaliated, in which alleged criminal Gada Hussain Abbasi was killed near Shikarpur. The wife of the deceased told media persons, SHO Darri Police Station picked her husband from their house and killed him in an encounter.
