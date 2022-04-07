Chinese martyrs remembered

Islamabad: In connection with the global commemoration of Chinese martyrs, Gwadar Port solemnly marked the 18th anniversary of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in a deadly terrorist attack in Gwadar, says a press release.

Chinese officials working in Gwadar paid rich tributes to the compatriots who sacrificed their lives in the construction of Gwadar port.According to Gwadar Pro, Deputy General Manager Gwadar Free Zone Company, Jia Yong Hui, along with Chief Security Officer Xu Shaolong, Manager Administration Zou Yaodong, and other senior officials of COPHC and CBC visited the monument to pay homage to the gallant compatriots for laying their lives in constructing Gwadar Port.

COPHC chairman in his tweet paid homage to the Chinese martyrs of Gwadar Port. Chinese consul general Karachi Li Bijian in his tweeter account uploaded Chinese President Xi’s remarks which latter mentioned “for those who offered their precious lives for the country, the Chinese people and peace, we will forever remember their sacrifice and contribution no matter how time changes.”