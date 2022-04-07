Profiteering triggers price hike by 30 to 40pc in twin cities

Islamabad: Owing to profiting and a gap in supply and demand during the holy month of Ramazan, the prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables have witnessed a sharp hike of 30 to 40 per cent in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A market survey conducted by this agency here on Wednesday showed that prices of various food items including ghee and cooking oil, basin, dates, pulses, and white gram rose by 15 to 20 per cent with the advent of the holy month. The price of poultry chickens has increased by 40 percent while the prices of fruits and vegetables and has increased the most. The current price of high-quality apples has gone up to Rs300 and that of secondary quality up to Rs200 per kg compared to their sale at Rs200 and Rs120 per kg respectively.