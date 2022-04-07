 
Thursday April 07, 2022
Ex-ministers, advisers directed to return govt vehicles

By News Desk
April 07, 2022

KARACHI: The Cabinet Division has directed the former ministers and advisers to immediately return the government vehicles.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Cabinet Division directed all the former ministers, advisers and special assistants to return the government vehicles to the respective ministries and departments.

The PTI government ended after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the ex-ministers and advisers were still keeping the government vehicles.

