Ex-ministers, advisers directed to return govt vehicles

KARACHI: The Cabinet Division has directed the former ministers and advisers to immediately return the government vehicles.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Cabinet Division directed all the former ministers, advisers and special assistants to return the government vehicles to the respective ministries and departments.
The PTI government ended after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the ex-ministers and advisers were still keeping the government vehicles.
SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police claimed to have killed an alleged criminal, while the parents of the deceased told that...
Islamabad: In connection with the global commemoration of Chinese martyrs, Gwadar Port solemnly marked the 18th...
Islamabad : Sehar and Iftar are being offered to poor labourers and destitute at the Shelter Homes Panahgahs daily...
Islamabad: Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad has been ranked No1 in Pakistan and globally ranked 461 by the new...
Islamabad: Owing to profiting and a gap in supply and demand during the holy month of Ramazan, the prices of essential...
Islamabad: Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani visited the Public Service Vehicles...
Comments