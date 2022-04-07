ECP accepts PTI’s defeated candidate’s petition

MANSEHRA: PTI’s candidate Kamal Saleem Swati, who lost the Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot, on Wednesday, filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the alleged rigging during the local body elections.
The ECP served notices on both parties and adjourned the hearing till April 12. The PTI’s candidate for Tehsil Mayor’s slot, Kamal Saleem Swati, claimed that PMLN candidate Mian Shafeeh won the LB polls in Mansehra through massive rigging.
After the initial hearing on the writ petition of the PTI candidate, the ECP accepted the petition and served notices on PMLN’s winning candidate Mian Shafeeh and district returning officer (DRO) Mansehra and adjourned the hearing till April 12.
