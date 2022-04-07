Mercury continues to rise in City

LAHORE: Mercury continued to rise in the provincial capital as maximum temperature reached 38.5°C here Wednesday while Met officials warned that temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the current week.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas while very hot in upper Sindh and South Punjab.
Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbella and Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 22°C.
