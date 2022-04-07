Schoolgirl gunned down by boy in park

LAHORE: A teenage boy shot dead a schoolgirl after a brief altercation in the Gujjarpura area here on Wednesday. Victim Madiha Naz and suspect Bilal had exchanged some harsh words in a park which led accused Bilal to shoot her dead. Police reached the spot and recorded statements from eye-witnesses.

ROBBER ARRESTED: A guard turned out to be a robber during an investigation into a house robbery in Faisal Town three days back. Suspect Attique-ur-Rehman worked as a guard at a house when he made the family members hostage and looted Rs5million and left for Okara. Police arrested him.

TWO MURDERERS ARRESTED: Islampura police arrested two suspects involved in the murder of their friend after abduction and setting his body on fire for honour. The victim, Asif, had allegedly developed illicit relationships with the wife of a suspect. The suspects identified as Ali Raza and Abid called the victim to a house and took him to Bhalwal, Sargodha where they strangled him and burnt his body. Police were investigating.