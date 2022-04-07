Buzdar lays foundation of three health projects

LAHORE: Acting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has laid the foundation stone of three health projects including a new emergency tower and trauma centre of Services Hospital to be completed with Rs5billion.

The three new emergency blocks and the trauma centre would consist of 800 beds to meet medical needs of increasing population. He laid the foundation stone of Hazrat Hamiduddin Hakim Surgical Complex at Sheikh Zayed Medical College/Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. It would be built on 7.6 acres of land.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a pilot project of Hub and Spoke Model at Zahir Pir area of Rahim Yar Khan district. The CM said the government has allocated the largest health budget, adding every family has been given a Health card.

“This Rs400billion project was an example of its kind to provide free health cover to the entire populace and I appreciate the efforts of the political and administrative team for the betterment of the health sector,” the Acting chief minister said. Chief secretary, secretary housing, principal secretary to CM and others were present while IDAP CEO briefed the Acting chief minister on salient features of the projects.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in his tweet said he entirely rejects baseless allegations relating to First Lady and Farah Khan. “I sternly deny the fabricated allegations levelled by Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar and other opposition members”, he deplored. “I condemn levelling allegations against others without proof, adding postings and transfers in Punjab are done on merit and according to rules and regulations in Punjab”, he clarified.

He said he delivered his responsibilities with utmost honesty in three and a half years tenure in Punjab. The acting chief minister asserted that PML-N and their allies could not bring to surface even a single scandal of corruption against him and his cabinet. He vehemently denied that neither any contract, Calibri letter, fake trust deed, Peon Maqsood account nor any Mayfair apartments were brought to surface. He laid emphasis that if the opposition has any proof against him then it can bring it to light. He denounced that without any proof they level baseless allegations against domesticated First Lady and Farah Khan.