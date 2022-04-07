Two Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district Wednesday. The troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.
