Thursday April 07, 2022
National

Two Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJ&K

By ONLINE
April 07, 2022

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district Wednesday. The troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

