Survey being conducted for disposal of municipal, industrial waste

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa said on Wednesday that a survey was being carried out for the lifting and separate disposal of industrial and municipal waste.

He said this during a meeting with officials of the Landhi Association of Trade and Industry (LATI) held a meeting at the LATI office. Channa said that a strategy would be worked out according to the survey for the separate lifting of industrial and municipal waste.

Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Consultant Riaz Gul and Farhan Lodhi, CEO of private company Liu Tao, President LATI Nisar Palla, CEO LATI Zain Bashir and other officials attended the meeting, said a statement.

An agreement had been reached and with their cooperation, a garbage collection operation had been started in Korangi Industrial Area, while work in other zones of Korangi district was also being started respectively, said the statement. A letter of Channa said the SSWMB was taking steps to make garbage and waste useful after recycling, under which the process of collecting garbage from door to door and from every unit was being ensured.

In response to a question, he said that waste was spreading in areas and accumulating in drains, which polluted the environment; therefore, it was necessary to formulate a plan of action for the removal of municipal waste and industrial waste from the industrial areas.