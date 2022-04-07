PTI has become Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran, says Wahab

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced he will continue as administrator of the city.

There’s no precedent that the speaker of the National Assembly can give a ruling against the constitution of Pakistan, he said while addressing media persons outside the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

The meaning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran. The PTI, he stressed, has nothing to do with democracy, people, media and labourers. In the history of Pakistan, Wahab said, there has been a lot of black decisions. Under military dictator rulers, politicians were declared traitors, and those who were awarded traitor certificates were remembered in the history, he added.

“There is no precedent in the history that a speaker gives a ruling against the constitution,” he said, adding that the ego of Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be greater that the constitution and 22 million people of this country.

Speaking on the National Assembly’s ruling on the no- confidence motion based on Article 5 of the constitution, Wahab said there wasn’t any investigation nor was a commission formed. The PTI was of the opinion that the Supreme Court would give a verdict based on Article 63A of the constitution to stop their disgruntled members from voting against the premier, he added.

“We hope that the Supreme Court will give a historic verdict as per the constitution,” he said. As for the resignation of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, he said, Imran Khan himself wanted to get rid of him.

“The largest province of Pakistan is devoid of any chief minister these days,” he stressed, adding that the speaker of Punjab Assembly was trying to become the chief minister and there a no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

The rate of the dollar, he said, had seen a record rise in the history of the country. He said that he would have levelled allegations against Farah Bibi had he been part of the PTI. He requested the courts to take suo moto action against the allegations levelled at Farah Bibi.

Last week, Wahab had told a press conference that the objective of the agreement between the PPP and MQM-P was not to get key positions but to work for the betterment of the city and province.

He, however, stated that the Karachi administrator should be one who belongs to the city and who can work for its betterment. “We want to establish a lasting relationship and hopefully we will succeed in it. The PPP and the MQM-P want development of the city, development of the province and if both the parties work together, better results will come," said the KMC administrator.