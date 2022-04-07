Gas loadshedding in Ramazan no less than mental torture: JI leader

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned excessive loadshedding of gas being faced by the consumers in the holy month of Ramazan.

Gas loadshedding during Sehri and Iftar was nothing less than mental torture, according to a statement issued by the JI on Wednesday. Rehman said that the executives of the state-run Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) needed introspection about why they were not able to provide an uninterrupted gas supply in Ramazan.

He said the federal government and subordinate authorities should realise that this irresponsible behaviour was not only irking the people but was also spreading anarchy and unrest among the people against the government and state.

He reminded the government that it was responsible for providing basic rights and civic facilities to the people. The JI leader said that the interrupted gas supply to domestic consumers showed the incapability of the government. He demanded of the government to take concrete measures to overcome the gas crisis, especially during Ramazan.

He asked the authorities to realise the gravity of the situation, and highlighted that people were reportedly taking to the streets in different parts of the city, including Soldier Bazaar, Orangi Town, Landhi and Mahmoodabad.

Rehman also highlighted that on the one hand, the SSGC was unable to provide an interrupted gas supply to the consumers, while on the other they had been sending excessive bills without any logic.