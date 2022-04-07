Clash over cricket leaves man dead, father wounded

A fruit vendor was gunned down and his father injured after a clash broke out in the outskirts of Karachi over children playing a cricket match in the wee hours of Wednesday. A Gadap City police official said that some boys were playing cricket in the street when the ball was thrown into one of the nearby houses.

The official said that a clash erupted between the cricketers and the residents of the house, following which the father of one of the boys hit Chaitan with a bat and injured him. The clash then escalated and resulted in Chaitain’s son, 32-year-old Pota, being shot dead, added the policeman.

The brother of the deceased, namely Rai Chand, told the police that the boys used to harass them routinely by throwing the cricket ball into their house during their matches. He said his father had asked the boys to stop playing cricket in the street, following which the father of one of the boys first hit his father with a bat and injured him. Another person later came by and opened fire, killing his brother, he added.

Police said the casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, adding that the deceased was a fruit vendor and a father of two. They said they have registered a case and taken two suspects into custody.