Germany to get weaponised drones for the first time

BERLIN: Germany will get weaponised drones for the first time after years of debate, parliamentary sources told AFP on Wednesday, as the EU giant, shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, moves to ramp up its defence capabilities.
Germany’s armed forces have until now only been allowed to deploy unarmed drones for reconnaissance purposes, leaving other allies to use weaponised unmanned combat aerial vehicles in the field.
Non-weaponised drones were approved by parliament in 2018, but a plan to equip them with arms was put on ice after strong opposition from the Social Democrats, then junior partners in former chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition.
KUALA LUMPUR: Four European divers went missing off Malaysia’s southeast coast on Wednesday and authorities have...
NEW DELHI: Amnesty International’s former India chief said on Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the United...
BERLIN: Investigators swooped on alleged neo-Nazi militant cells across Germany on Wednesday and arrested four...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The capital of the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday it would start banning...
WASHINGTON: Pyongyang is ignoring US overtures for talks and could be planning its first nuclear weapon test in nearly...
PARIS: France votes on Sunday in the first round of presidential elections at which Emmanuel Macron is bidding for a...
Comments