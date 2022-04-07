Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

NEW DELHI: Amnesty International’s former India chief said on Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the United States because of government legal action against the human rights watchdog.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has long been accused of trying to silence critics, and activists say they have been targeted for harassment since he took office in 2014. Aakar Patel said he was stopped from boarding his flight to the United States at the airport in the southern city of Bangalore because he was on an "exit control list".
