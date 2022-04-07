Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The capital of the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday it would start banning single-use plastic bags from June, the oil-rich country’s latest move to advance its ambitious carbon reduction goals.
The statement from Abu Dhabi’s government-run media office did not specify how the upcoming ban would be enforced, whether by fining businesses distributing the ubiquitous thin bags or charging people for their use.
It follows a similar announcement from the neighbouring emirate of Dubai that it would start applying a 25-fil (6 cent) charge to plastic bags in July, also with the aim of phasing the disposable bags out in two years.
