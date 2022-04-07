Shanghai to allow parents to stay with Covid-infected kids

BEIJING: Following a public uproar, Shanghai is allowing at least some parents to stay with children infected with Covid-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.
The announcement came as China’s largest city remained in lockdown and conducted more mass testing on Wednesday following another jump in new cases. A top city health official said at a news conference that parents can apply to stay with children with “special needs” and accompany them if they fully comprehend the health risks and sign an agreement.
The parents must wear masks, dine at a different time than their children, avoid sharing items with them and strictly follow all regulations, said Wu Qianyu of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.
BERLIN: Germany will get weaponised drones for the first time after years of debate, parliamentary sources told AFP on...
KUALA LUMPUR: Four European divers went missing off Malaysia’s southeast coast on Wednesday and authorities have...
NEW DELHI: Amnesty International’s former India chief said on Wednesday he was stopped from flying to the United...
BERLIN: Investigators swooped on alleged neo-Nazi militant cells across Germany on Wednesday and arrested four...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The capital of the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday it would start banning...
WASHINGTON: Pyongyang is ignoring US overtures for talks and could be planning its first nuclear weapon test in nearly...
Comments