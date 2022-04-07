Russian forces bombard Ukraine cities as US sanctions target Putin family

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian artillery bombarded Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, as Ukraine’s president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new, tougher restrictions on trade with Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes.

The United States announced new sanctions, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, days after the grim discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha north of Kyiv when it was retaken from Russian forces.

Pope Francis, without apportioning blame, described the killings as a “massacre” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to do more to rein in Russia. “I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” Zelensky told Irish lawmakers by videolink.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia’s invasion and the Bucha atrocities represented “an unacceptable affront to the rules-based international order.” US President Joe Biden wanted Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies, she said.

Western policymakers have denounced the killings in Bucha as war crimes, and Ukrainian officials say a mass grave by a church there contained between 150 and 300 bodies. Satellite images taken weeks ago in Bucha show bodies of civilians on a street, a private US company said.

Moscow denied targeting civilians there or elsewhere. Russia’s foreign ministry said that images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace talks with Kyiv.

Russia refers to its Feb 24 invasion as a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext to invade a democratic country.

The war has killed thousands, turned entire cities into rubble and left a quarter of Ukraine’s population homeless. As it heads into its seventh week, the risk that it could become a broader conflict remains a concern.

Reflecting such fears, the EU executive said it had begun a stockpiling operation to boost its defences against chemical, nuclear and biological threats. Russian strikes on Wednesday killed four people and wounded four others near a humanitarian distribution point in the east Ukraine region of Donetsk, the regional governor said.

"In the morning, the enemy cynically fired at civilians of Vugledar who came to receive humanitarian aid," Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook. "Four died and four were wounded as a result of the shelling."

The strikes come shortly after Moscow pulled back its invading forces from major cities in the centre of Ukraine and announced it would focus its military offensive on taking control of the eastern Donbas region.

Kyrylenko posted images to his official Telegram account showing what appeared to be the inside of a school building with its windows blown in from the strikes and several desks overturned.

Rescue workers were at the scene, the pictures showed, attending to people caught up in the strike. The city of Donetsk, the administrative capital of the region, is located around 55-km northeast of Vugledar, and has been controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.