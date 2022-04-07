Housing society scam: charges against accused to be framed on 13th

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday fixed April 13 for framing charges against the nominated accused in Bin Alam housing society scam.
The NAB had arrest accused property dealers on charges of cheating public at large and criminal breach of trust, which caused financial loss to the tune of Rs150million to innocent people in the wake of investment in a fake housing project. The accused include Sultan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Chaudhry Waseem, Mian Faisal, Musawir Hussain and Momin Azhar. Earlier, the NAB, Lahore, officials had initiated proceedings after receiving complaints of cheating and defrauding public by owners of Bin Alam Developers and arrested accused Kazim Alam, Nazim Alam, Muhammad Asif Alam and others.
It is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry proceedings further revealed that the arrested accused lured the public in the garb of investment in their different fake housing development projects, which actually did not exist on ground.
LAHORE:The arrival and departure of various express passenger trains delayed for hours on Wednesday, leaving the...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged that Imran Khan is hiding behind the so-called US conspiracy letter since he fears...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority on Wednesday auctioned its 19 residential and commercial plots in different LDA...
LAHORE:As per vision of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, non-communicable...
LAHORE:SSP Discipline Lahore Ejaz Rasheed, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Colony Police Station where...
LAHORE:With the inclusion of two more subjects, Punjab University has hit the new landmark in the latest subject-wise...
Comments