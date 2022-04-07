Housing society scam: charges against accused to be framed on 13th

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday fixed April 13 for framing charges against the nominated accused in Bin Alam housing society scam.

The NAB had arrest accused property dealers on charges of cheating public at large and criminal breach of trust, which caused financial loss to the tune of Rs150million to innocent people in the wake of investment in a fake housing project. The accused include Sultan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Chaudhry Waseem, Mian Faisal, Musawir Hussain and Momin Azhar. Earlier, the NAB, Lahore, officials had initiated proceedings after receiving complaints of cheating and defrauding public by owners of Bin Alam Developers and arrested accused Kazim Alam, Nazim Alam, Muhammad Asif Alam and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry proceedings further revealed that the arrested accused lured the public in the garb of investment in their different fake housing development projects, which actually did not exist on ground.